We aim to help 100 Million People.
Join Us, Do Good, Feel Good
Some people say nothing in life is more fulfilling than when you help another person. Think about it. Think about the last time you really helped someone and they genuinely appreciated it. Feels good, doesn’t it?
The fact is over 20 million Americans alone are addicted to alcohol, drugs, gambling, etc. Lives are being destroyed, dreams shattered, families broken apart, and now you can help with a few small anonymous messages.
Can we ask you to get our free app now and anonymously send an encouraging message to an addict? Imagine turning a person’s life around…
Helping 100 million people is our goal. Can we ask you to join the get the app now…
Join Our Helping Community Before It’s Too Late for Some.
Enjoy real time feedback on how much good you’re doing
One user said it best: “It’s weird, but I care more about a few people in my village - and I know almost nothing about their real identity - than 95% of my friends from high school.”
In a meeting? Lost your phone? No problem. Another fellow helper has your back with enough encouragement to the person in need.
Create habits that turn the temptation to use into the temptation to improve.
Recover from dangerous states (hunger, anger, loneliness, tired) in less than 5 minutes with neuroscience backed sound patterns.
Create deep, anonymous friendships and connections with people who genuinely want to help.
Share as much, or as little, about your personal life as you want.
PILLRs makes it easy for you to receive immediate impact of how you’ve helped.
Imagine how good you’ll feel!
I run to my phone when I hear a message come through hoping it's someone else the Pillrs community can help.
I’m observing myself feeling quite good about myself. Its good to be seen and being praised for something i find hard that others find easy.